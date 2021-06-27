Heat wave smashes high-temperature records in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Several communities in B.C.’s Southern Interior smashed daily high-temperature records on Saturday as Environment Canada warns of a dangerous, prolonged heatwave across most of the province and Alberta.

The weather agency says numerous daily temperature records have been broken.

Kamloops hit a new daily record of 40.7 C on Saturday, shattering an old record of 38.4 set in 2006. In Kelowna, the mercury reached 38.9 C, breaking the previous record of 37.5 C set in 2002.

The Osoyoos heat was a scorcher at 40.1 C, smashing the previous record of 39.3 C set in 2002 on June 26.

Princeton hit 38.8 C, breaking the previous record of 36.5 C set in 2006, and Vernon recorded a new record of 38.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing the old record of 36. 7 C set in 2002.

The town of Lytton was the hottest spot in Canada yesterday as the mercury hit 43.1 degrees Celsius.

So here is a pic of my wildfire weather pro instrument in #Penticton today 3pm. What this means is: Temp 41.8C, Humidity 23.2%, possibility of ignition is 90%. In basic terms – don’t even fart in the bush. #firesmart ⁦@iafflocal1399⁩ ⁦@cityofpenticton⁩ pic.twitter.com/CTn9f3yBoZ — Penticton Fire Chief (@pentictonfire) June 26, 2021

Much of British Columbia, northern Alberta and parts of Yukon and the Northwest Territories are experiencing a “heat dome” that is expected to continue shattering high-temperature records over the next few days.

Temperatures into the 40s Celsius are expected for many parts of B.C. Many communities across the northern half of Alberta could also see temperatures near the 40 C mark by early this week.

“It is very unprecedented. This is certainly a historical heatwave for B.C.,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

“Not only because it’s coming in June, when we usually see our hottest temperatures of the year in late July or August, but even compared to past heat waves that we’ve seen in July or August, this is far surpassing anything that we’ve seen before.”

A heat dome is caused by a strong ridge of high pressure that traps warm air underneath it, he said.

“It started over the last two days where we’ve seen the ramp-up for the heat, already temperature records set yesterday, more will fall today, we are still heating up for the next two days and Tuesday will be the peak of the heat,” Sekhon said.

As of Sunday, Environment Canada’s “heat warning” remains in effect for the Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, Boundary, West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, West Columbia, East Columbia, Yoho Park and Kootenay Park.

The “dangerous long-duration heatwave” will stick around until Wednesday, meteorologists predict.

With heat warning in effect till Tuesday, take precautions if you are planning to spend time outdoors.

🥤Stay hydrated

🌳Stay in shade

👒Wear a hat & protective clothing

👕 Wear a wet T-shirt

🚗NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked carhttps://t.co/1ChaLp2wyF pic.twitter.com/kQ9D0twdya — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) June 26, 2021

“This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions,” the weather agency warns.

Sekhon said it will take a weather trough to break the heatwave, which could bring thunderstorms and lightning, increasing the fire risk.

He urges British Columbians to take precautions.

“It’s quite concerning from a health perspective. This is the type of heatwave where we could see the loss of life. We are encouraging everyone to try and stay cool, drink water, and check up on your elders, or infants or pregnant people, or outdoor workers to make sure they are taking care as well.”

Another memorable heatwave occurred in July 2009, when there were several heat-related fatalities and some B.C. weather stations smashed temperatures records.

-With files from the Canadian Press