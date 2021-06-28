Menu

All-time heat record broken in Okanagan set to shatter again

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 2:27 pm
Kelowna's all-time record high will be once again broken on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the mid-40s. View image in full screen
Kelowna's all-time record high will be once again broken on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the mid-40s. SkyTracker Weather

Sunday, June 27 was the hottest day ever recorded in Kelowna, B.C., with the previous all-time heat record of 41.0 C from Aug. 4, 1998 being smashed as the mercury reached an astonishing 41.5 C.

It came on the same day the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada was reported in Lytton, B.C., with an afternoon high of 46.6 C smashing the previous Canadian heat record from July 5, 1937 of 45.0 C from Midale and Yellow Grass, Sask.

A heat dome is dominating the Okanagan over the next week, keeping in the hottest air the area has ever seen. View image in full screen
A heat dome is dominating the Okanagan over the next week, keeping in the hottest air the area has ever seen. SkyTracker Weather

The dangerous and historic heat wave continues with a heat warning remaining in effect all week for daytime highs ranging from 40 to 47 C expected to continue as the largest ridge of high pressure the area has ever seen creates a heat dome over the Okanagan.

Nothing but blue skies and sunshine accompany the hot air with daytime highs around 44 C both Tuesday and Wednesday before ducking into the low 40s for Canada Day on Thursday.

Historic mid-40 degree heat sticks around on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Historic mid-40 degree heat sticks around on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Afternoon highs linger in the upper 30s Friday and Saturday with each day likely to break the daily high-temperature record.

Slight relief is expected Sunday and Monday with clouds, a slight chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms and the daytime high eventually dropping into the mid-30s

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

