Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Edmonton Jasper Avenue fire forces apartment evacuation

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 10:47 am
Edmonton firefighters respond to an apartment fire on Jasper Avenue, Friday, July 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters respond to an apartment fire on Jasper Avenue, Friday, July 2, 2021. Global News

Edmonton fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that forced the evacuation of an apartment building east of downtown Friday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a structure fire at a high-rise apartment at 83 Street and Jasper Avenue at 7:13 a.m. A second-alarm fire was called at the same time and 10 fire crews were sent to the scene.

READ MORE: Home in southwest Edmonton damaged by fire

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after the first crews arrived.

Edmonton fire said there were no reported injuries and the fire was declared out at 8:02 a.m.

Click to play video: '1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire' 1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire
1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire – Mar 23, 2021
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire Rescue tagEdmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEdmonton apartment fire tagJasper Avenue fire tagEdmonton downtown fire tagEdmonton Jasper Avenue fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers