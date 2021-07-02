Edmonton Jasper Avenue fire forces apartment evacuation

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that forced the evacuation of an apartment building east of downtown Friday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a structure fire at a high-rise apartment at 83 Street and Jasper Avenue at 7:13 a.m. A second-alarm fire was called at the same time and 10 fire crews were sent to the scene.

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after the first crews arrived.

Edmonton fire said there were no reported injuries and the fire was declared out at 8:02 a.m.

