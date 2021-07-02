80% of Ottawa adults have first COVID-19 vaccine doses, mayor says

Send this page to someone via email

Four out of five adults in Ottawa have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an end-of-week update from Mayor Jim Watson.

Watson tweeted the stat Friday morning ahead of a full update on the city’s vaccination rollout from Ottawa Public Health set for later in the day.

80% of Ottawa residents aged 18+ have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Even on a stat holiday we aren’t slowing down. Thank you to all the staff who worked through the day yesterday to deliver vaccines! Let’s keep this momentum going, Ottawa! pic.twitter.com/waG6BCxrWC — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) July 2, 2021

The most recent update on Wednesday showed that 79 per cent of residents ages 18 and older had received first doses of the vaccine while 35 per cent were considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

Watson himself received his second dose at the Canadian Tire Centre community clinic on Wednesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also received his second shot in Ottawa on Friday.

Ottawa administered the one-millionth dose of its vaccination campaign earlier this week.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said Wednesday that she’s setting the bar for 90 per cent of residents to be fully vaccinated in order to keep COVID-19 levels manageable in the community.

She extended a “specific invitation” to residents ages 18-39 to get their shots as well.

The province announced plans Friday to allow all Ontarians ages 12-17 to book an earlier second dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting Monday morning at 8 a.m.

