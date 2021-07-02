Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for his second dose on Friday.

Trudeau received the vaccine at a Rexall pharmacy in Ottawa and told the pharmacist that his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, had received hers on Thursday and had “a bit of a tough night sleep.”

He added he had experienced some mild side effects after his first dose of AstraZeneca in April.

“It’s going to be a little bit worse this time,” the pharmacist said in response.

She then wiped Trudeau’s arm and gave him the vaccine.

Trudeau has said vaccinations are a path out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for getting their shots to help life return to normal.

As of June 25, the last date for which federal data is available, 75.3 per cent of Canadians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which represents roughly 66 per cent of the total population in the country.

Of those over the age of 12, 22 per cent are now fully vaccinated, which represent about 19.3 per cent of the total population.

Those numbers are rising rapidly as millions of doses of vaccines arrive in the country each week and the provinces ramp up deliveries to pharmacies and clinics across their jurisdictions.

As vaccination ramps up, public health officials have reminded Canadians that they may be more likely to experience side effects with their second dose, particularly a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Headaches, chills, fevers, aches and nausea are some of the most common reported side effects.

They typically go away a day or two after the shot, and are a sign that a person’s immune system is responding to the vaccine and building up protection.

However, experts say a lack of side effects is not a sign that the vaccine isn’t working.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

