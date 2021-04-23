Menu

Canada

Trudeau, wife Sophie receive 1st dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Click to play video: 'Trudeau, wife Sophie receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Trudeau, wife Sophie receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Trudeau, wife Sophie receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Trudeaus both received a shot of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine at a Rexall pharmacy in Ottawa.

“I’m very excited,” Trudeau said in response to the pharmacist after rolling up his sleeve.

Read more: Canada set to receive 35M Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines for 2022

When the national vaccine rollout began late last year, Trudeau said he would get the vaccine as soon as he was eligible.

This week, Ontario opened its vaccine eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 40 and up. Trudeau acknowledged on Tuesday that his office was “busy trying to book appointments” when the age limit was reduced.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says PMO working to book his AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot with new age eligibility' Trudeau says PMO working to book his AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot with new age eligibility
Trudeau says PMO working to book his AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot with new age eligibility

Earlier Friday, Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thunder Bay, Ont.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday.

