Trudeau, wife Sophie receive 1st dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Trudeaus both received a shot of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine at a Rexall pharmacy in Ottawa.

“I’m very excited,” Trudeau said in response to the pharmacist after rolling up his sleeve.

When the national vaccine rollout began late last year, Trudeau said he would get the vaccine as soon as he was eligible.

This week, Ontario opened its vaccine eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 40 and up. Trudeau acknowledged on Tuesday that his office was “busy trying to book appointments” when the age limit was reduced.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Trudeau says PMO working to book his AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot with new age eligibility Trudeau says PMO working to book his AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot with new age eligibility

Earlier Friday, Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thunder Bay, Ont.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday.