Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ottawa surpasses 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 12:49 pm
With COVID-19 vaccinations rising and restrictions easing across Canada, the federal government is re-releasing an online tool to help assess the risk of a potential gathering.

The City of Ottawa has passed an enormous milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, having administered its one-millionth shot as of Monday.

Mayor Jim Watson confirmed the news on Twitter early Tuesday.

There had been 995,981 COVID-19 vaccines put in arms locally as of Sunday night, according to Ottawa Public Health’s Monday update, almost guaranteeing the milestone would be passed that day.

Trending Stories

Of those doses administered, 736,327 were first doses, while the remaining 259,654 were second shots.

As of Monday, 31 per cent of Ottawa adults were considered fully vaccinated with both doses.

OPH meanwhile reported one fewer COVID-19 case on Tuesday as compared with Monday’s total. The health unit said in a note on its dashboard that the overall reduction came after determining that some people who had previously tested positive do not live in Ottawa.

Read more: Ontario reports 299 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths as numbers include older data amid cleanup

The number of active COVID-19 cases continued to decline as well, dropping to 86 on Tuesday.

Six people are now in hospital locally with COVID-19, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

There are currently six ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, with one outbreak at an unnamed retailer wrapping up in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for reopening, but need funding
