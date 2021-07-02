SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Kamloops, B.C., residents evacuate their homes as wildfire grows near city

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 1:59 am
Click to play video: 'Dozens of new wildfires sparked in B.C. amid unprecedented conditions' Dozens of new wildfires sparked in B.C. amid unprecedented conditions
WATCH: Dozens of new wildfires sparked in B.C. amid unprecedented conditions

A fast-growing wildfire that sparked dangerously close to the city of Kamloops, B.C., Thursday night led to residents evacuating their homes.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is burning approximately 8.6 kilometres north of Kamloops, near Strawberry Hill.

Wildfire officials couldn’t immediately say how large the fire is, but said eight personnel were responding.

A spokesperson for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said they have not issued an official evacuation order, but residents in the community of Juniper are still leaving the area “out of fear.”

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

The City of Kamloops said the RCMP were performing a tactical evacuation of homes in the Juniper area.

Evacuees were urged to seek shelter with friends and family as emergency shelters were full with people who had escaped from the devastating Lytton fire the night before.

Kamloops MLA Todd Stone tweeted that he and his family were among those leaving their homes.

“Family is safe and we’re in a very long line of vehicles slowly evacuating,” he said. “Comforted by lots of emergency personnel up here with us.”

The city said it has activated its emergency operations centre to support the local fire department, which is battling the blaze along with BC Wildfire Service personnel.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning. Conditions are extremely dry due to a scorching heat wave that has made its way across B.C. in recent days.

More to come…

