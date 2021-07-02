Kamloops, B.C., residents evacuate their homes as wildfire grows near city

Send this page to someone via email

A fast-growing wildfire that sparked dangerously close to the city of Kamloops, B.C., Thursday night led to residents evacuating their homes.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is burning approximately 8.6 kilometres north of Kamloops, near Strawberry Hill.

Wildfire officials couldn’t immediately say how large the fire is, but said eight personnel were responding.

A spokesperson for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said they have not issued an official evacuation order, but residents in the community of Juniper are still leaving the area “out of fear.”

The City of Kamloops said the RCMP were performing a tactical evacuation of homes in the Juniper area.

Story continues below advertisement

Evacuees were urged to seek shelter with friends and family as emergency shelters were full with people who had escaped from the devastating Lytton fire the night before.

Kamloops MLA Todd Stone tweeted that he and his family were among those leaving their homes.

“Family is safe and we’re in a very long line of vehicles slowly evacuating,” he said. “Comforted by lots of emergency personnel up here with us.”

This fire is in our neighbourhood in #Kamloops now. Family is safe and we’re in very long line of vehicles slowly evacuating. Comforted by lots of emergency personnel up here with us. Everyone needs to remain calm. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ZTtJLvOsw4 — Todd Stone (@toddstonebc) July 2, 2021

The city said it has activated its emergency operations centre to support the local fire department, which is battling the blaze along with BC Wildfire Service personnel.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning. Conditions are extremely dry due to a scorching heat wave that has made its way across B.C. in recent days.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…