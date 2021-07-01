First $1M COVID-19 lottery prize awarded to vaccinated Albertan

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s first $1-million prize of the COVID-19 vaccine lottery was awarded to one lucky, vaccinated resident on Thursday.

The government announced Tracey McIvor of Langdon, Alta., was the winner of the first of three $1-million draws.

The province also awarded several Calgary Stampede prizes to Albertans who have received their first dose of vaccine, however, their names were not released. Officials said the winners will be notified their names were drawn.

“Thanks to the Open for Summer Lottery, it pays to get vaccinated, in more ways than one,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

“While I know Albertans will enjoy these prizes, with greater vaccine protection against COVID-19 than ever before, we all win. Congratulations to today’s winners, we are all celebrating with you as we lift restrictions and open for summer.”

As of Thursday, 72.8 per cent of Albertans had received at least one shot of vaccine, and 42.4 per cent were fully vaccinated with two doses.

“Lotteries may be about the luck of the draw, but we can control how protected we are against COVID-19,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

“Getting two doses of vaccine significantly decreases your chance of infection, so I continue to encourage Albertans to book their appointments as soon as possible.”

The province will also draw names of those who have received a single dose of vaccine for NHL and CFL prize packs, as well as a round of golf at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course.

Eligibility for other lottery prizes, including the two additional $1-million prizes and travel packages from both WestJet and Air Canada, requires two doses of vaccine.

Alberta entered Phase 3 of the Open for Summer plan on Thursday, July 1, with virtually all public health restrictions being lifted.

Restaurants can reopen at full capacity, there are no limits on indoor or outdoor gatherings, and weddings and other celebrations can go back to normal.