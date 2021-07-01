Montreal to host outdoor Canadiens games viewing after Bell Centre request denied

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal has announced it will set up outdoor viewing parties to allow fans to watch the Canadiens play in the Stanley Cup final, a day after Quebec public health denied a request to allow more fans into the Bell Centre.

The city said the free viewings will take place in the city’s entertainment district beginning with Friday’s game.

The announcement comes as the Quebec government confirms it refused a request by the Canadiens organization to allow about 10,500 fans into the team’s home arena, which would have represented half capacity.

The government said in a statement this morning that it decided to maintain the current limit of 3,500 people in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But the health department says it will increase the number of people allowed to gather at outdoor festivals and events up to 5,000 beginning Friday.

The government says people who are seated must be kept 1.5 metres from those who don’t live with them, and masks are recommended when people are moving.