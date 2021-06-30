SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Decision on Canadiens home game capacity for Stanley Cup final coming: Quebec public health

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2021 12:23 pm

A senior Quebec public health official says a decision on capacity at upcoming Montreal Canadiens home games for the Stanley Cup final will be announced today.

The Montreal Canadiens organization said Tuesday it had asked the government to ease COVID-19 health restrictions and increase capacity at the Bell Centre to 10,500 people, up from 3,500.

Dr. Richard Massé, a strategic medical adviser at the Health Department, told reporters today discussions around the request are ongoing.

READ MORE: Montreal Canadiens hope to allow up to 10,500 fans at Bell Centre for Game 3

He says the department’s decision should be announced in the coming hours.

Masse says public health is open to the idea of having outdoor screenings of upcoming Canadiens games, which had been suggested by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadiens first home game in their Stanley Cup final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Friday. The Habs trail in the series 1-0.

Click to play video: 'Montreal Canadiens Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup final creates flashbacks to 1993' Montreal Canadiens Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup final creates flashbacks to 1993
Montreal Canadiens Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup final creates flashbacks to 1993
© 2021 The Canadian Press
