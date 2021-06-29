Montreal Canadiens hope to allow up to 10,500 fans at Bell Centre for Game 3

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Montreal Canadiens organization says it has asked the provincial government to allow thousands of more fans into the Bell Centre for the upcoming Stanley Cup final games.

France Margaret Bélanger, executive vice president for the organization, said Tuesday that it requested up to 10,500 spectators instead of the 3,500 people that are currently permitted under the province’s current COVID-19 public health regulations.

READ MORE: A life-long Montreal Canadiens fan on why this playoff run means so much

The Bell Centre is able to accommodate a larger audience, Bélanger said, adding fans have to wear their masks.

“We are on standby for a response from the government,” she said.

Advertisement