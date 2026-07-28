Evenson, Ivy round out Hall of Fame’s 2026 class

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TORONTO – Running back Jim Evenson and head coach Frank (Pop) Ivy will round out the Canadian Football Hall of Fame’s 2026 class.

The Hall of Fame unveiled both inductees posthumously Tuesday. They will be inducted alongside receiver Brandon Banks, Canadian running back Sean Millington, defensive lineman Charleston Hughes and linebacker Calvin Tiggle at the formal ceremony Sept. 17 in Hamilton.

Evenson played seven seasons with the B.C. Lions (1968-72) and Ottawa Rough Riders (1973-74) following his college career at Oregon. He registered four 1,000-yard seasons and 19 times ran for 100 or more yards in a game during his CFL tenure.

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When he retired, Evenson stood sixth in career rushing yards (7,060) and remains 13th all-time. He led the CFL in rushing in 1971 (1,237 yards) and amassed 8,207 career yards from scrimmage.

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Twice Evenson earned league all-star honours and won a Grey Cup with Ottawa in 1973. He died in 2008 at the age of 61.

Ivy had a short but tremendously successful stint as Edmonton’s head coach from 1954-57. He posted a 50-14 regular-season record, and his .781 win percentage is the highest in league history.

Ivy is one of just three head coaches to post at least 10 wins in every season at the helm. His 14-game regular-season winning streak over the 1954 and 1955 seasons is tied for the second longest in CFL history.

Edmonton finished first in the Western Interprovincial Football Union in each of Ivy’s seasons. He’s one of five head coaches to accomplish the feat in at least four consecutive campaigns.

Ivy also led Edmonton to a Grey Cup victory in his first season, the franchise’s initial championship and the first of three consecutive titles.

Ivy died in 2003 at the age of 87.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.