SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Radio
Listen live
Shaye Ganam
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Evenson, Ivy round out Hall of Fame’s 2026 class

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2026 12:50 pm
1 min read
The iconic "Touchdown" statue stands outside Hamilton Stadium, home of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. View image in full screen
The iconic "Touchdown" statue stands outside Hamilton Stadium, home of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. PMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Running back Jim Evenson and head coach Frank (Pop) Ivy will round out the Canadian Football Hall of Fame’s 2026 class.

The Hall of Fame unveiled both inductees posthumously Tuesday. They will be inducted alongside receiver Brandon Banks, Canadian running back Sean Millington, defensive lineman Charleston Hughes and linebacker Calvin Tiggle at the formal ceremony Sept. 17 in Hamilton.

Evenson played seven seasons with the B.C. Lions (1968-72) and Ottawa Rough Riders (1973-74) following his college career at Oregon. He registered four 1,000-yard seasons and 19 times ran for 100 or more yards in a game during his CFL tenure.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost'
Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost
Story continues below advertisement

When he retired, Evenson stood sixth in career rushing yards (7,060) and remains 13th all-time. He led the CFL in rushing in 1971 (1,237 yards) and amassed 8,207 career yards from scrimmage.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Twice Evenson earned league all-star honours and won a Grey Cup with Ottawa in 1973. He died in 2008 at the age of 61.

Ivy had a short but tremendously successful stint as Edmonton’s head coach from 1954-57. He posted a 50-14 regular-season record, and his .781 win percentage is the highest in league history.

Ivy is one of just three head coaches to post at least 10 wins in every season at the helm. His 14-game regular-season winning streak over the 1954 and 1955 seasons is tied for the second longest in CFL history.

Edmonton finished first in the Western Interprovincial Football Union in each of Ivy’s seasons. He’s one of five head coaches to accomplish the feat in at least four consecutive campaigns.

Ivy also led Edmonton to a Grey Cup victory in his first season, the franchise’s initial championship and the first of three consecutive titles.

Ivy died in 2003 at the age of 87.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices