Canada-wide warrant issued for B.C. offender who walked away from halfway house

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted Canada-wide for failing to return to his halfway house.
Investigators say Kenneth Nolan Kirton, 54, didn’t return to the facility by curfew on Tuesday.
Police say Kirton has a history of committing “serious, dangerous offences.”
In March, police issued a similar bulletin after Kirton failed to come back to his halfway house. Kirton was taken back into custody the following day.
Kirton is described as five-foot-five and 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his chest, shoulders and arms.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts, black shoes and a baseball cap and carrying a small backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.
