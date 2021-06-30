Canada-wide warrant issued for B.C. offender who walked away from halfway house

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted Canada-wide for failing to return to his halfway house.

Investigators say Kenneth Nolan Kirton, 54, didn’t return to the facility by curfew on Tuesday.

Police say Kirton has a history of committing “serious, dangerous offences.”

Read more: Violent sex offender arrested in Quebec after fleeing Vancouver halfway house

In March, police issued a similar bulletin after Kirton failed to come back to his halfway house. Kirton was taken back into custody the following day.

Kirton is described as five-foot-five and 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his chest, shoulders and arms.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts, black shoes and a baseball cap and carrying a small backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

2:31 Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence – Jun 21, 2021