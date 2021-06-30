Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for B.C. offender who walked away from halfway house

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 9:16 pm
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Nolan Kirton is asked to contact Vancouver police.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Nolan Kirton is asked to contact Vancouver police. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted Canada-wide for failing to return to his halfway house.

Investigators say Kenneth Nolan Kirton, 54, didn’t return to the facility by curfew on Tuesday.

Police say Kirton has a history of committing “serious, dangerous offences.”

Read more: Violent sex offender arrested in Quebec after fleeing Vancouver halfway house

In March, police issued a similar bulletin after Kirton failed to come back to his halfway house. Kirton was taken back into custody the following day.

Trending Stories

Kirton is described as five-foot-five and 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his chest, shoulders and arms.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts, black shoes and a baseball cap and carrying a small backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence' Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence
Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence – Jun 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagVancouver tagvancouver police tagCanada-Wide Warrant tagWarrant tagOffender tagHalfway House tagoffender loose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers