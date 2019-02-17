Crime
February 17, 2019 1:41 pm

Violent sex offender arrested in Quebec after fleeing Vancouver halfway house

Global News

Joseph Davis was arrested in Quebec on Sunday.

Vancouver Police Department
A violent sex offender has been arrested in Quebec on a Canada-wide warrant after fleeing a Vancouver halfway house.

Vancouver police say Joseph Davis was arrested early Sunday morning.

Davis, a four-time federal offender, failed to return to his halfway house on Feb. 11.

On Feb. 14, police notified the public that Joseph may have been headed out of province in a Mercedes SUV.

“During his early morning arrest today in Quebec, he acknowledged the media attention about his warrant and the SUV, which he was driving when he was arrested,” said police in a media release.

It’s not the first time Davis had fled the province.

In 2017, he was arrested in Saskatchewan after fleeing a Vancouver halfway house.

He remains in police custody.

WATCH: (Aired: Nov. 2018) Vancouver police issue public warning about high-risk offender

Global News
