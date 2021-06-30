What’s open, what’s closed on Canada Day in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax is not holding traditional Canada Day events due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, and the municipality is encouraging residents to spend the day in reflection.

“We encourage residents to use this day to reflect on our shared history and collectively recommit to a stronger future built upon meaningful reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples,” the municipality’s Canada Day website states.

July 1 is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, and the following closures and changes are in effect:

Retail

Most retail stores — including grocery stores and malls — will be closed.

NSLC outlets will also be closed, although private wine and beer stores may be open.

Story continues below advertisement

Some pharmacies may be open, but could have limited hours.

Banks are closed.

Bus and ferry service

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on the holiday schedule.

The Woodside ferry will not be running, while the Alderney ferry service will operate on an amended schedule.

The Alderney ferry will run every 15 minutes between 10:15 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Parking

On-street metered parking is free on Canada Day.

Recreation, beaches and libraries

Municipal beaches open for the season on July 1, which means lifeguards will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

However, it’s important to note that Albro Lake and Kinap beaches are closed to swimming currently because of high bacteria levels in the water.

As well, the municipality will not be opening Oakfield Beach for swimming supervision this summer because of the blue-green algae advisory for Grand Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Those looking to beat the heat can also head to municipal splashpads and pools on Canada Day.

While the Bedford Outdoor Pool and Halifax Common splash pad are open, the Cole Harbour outdoor pool and splash pad are still under renovation and won’t open until mid-July.

As well, the Halifax Common Pool remains closed.

It’s important to note that swim times at pools must be booked in advance, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All HRM libraries will also be closed.

Garbage collection

There will be no municipal solid waste collection on July 1.

Some households — in areas such as Dartmouth (central downtown) and Bedford — who were scheduled for garbage and organics collection on Canada Day will have their service moved to July 3.

Collection for residents in the Clayton Park, Rockingham and Lower Sackville areas will take place on July 8.

The full schedule is here.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will all be closed on July 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Customer Contact Centres

The 311 Contact Centre will operate as normal on July 1. However, the two Customer Service Centres that provide in-person services and payments will be closed.

Canada Post

There is no collection or delivery of mail on Canada Day.

4:44 How to speak with your children about showing solidarity with Indigenous peoples on Canada Day How to speak with your children about showing solidarity with Indigenous peoples on Canada Day