Winnipeg’s Jonathan Toews reveals what sidelined him for 2020-21 NHL season

For months the hockey world — and even more, fans in Chicago and Winnipeg — had been deeply concerned about the cause, or causes, that led to Jonathan Toews’ having to take the 2020-21 NHL season off.

On Wednesday morning the Blackhawks captain and Winnipegger revealed the issues he was dealing with via his Twitter account.

“I wasn’t too vocal about the things I went through this year. I appreciate the understanding and support and wanted to share this message on where I’m at,” he tweeted, along with a video.

He revealed that a condition diagnosed as chronic immune response syndrome forced him to miss this entire past NHL season.

I wasn’t too vocal about the things I went through this year. I appreciate the understanding and support and wanted to share this message on where I’m at. pic.twitter.com/3qgftKki10 — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) June 30, 2021

In the video Toews is seen working out with several of his teammates at a practice rink and indicated the expectation is he will be back playing in the NHL next season. “I’m excited to get back to the United Center and play. Just go out there and have fun. I think my best is going to come through and I’m excited to get back in front of the fans.”

The University of North Dakota product was the third overall pick by Chicago in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and has spent his entire 13-year NHL career in the Windy City. The now 33-year-old center was named captain of the Blackhawks in the summer of 2008 and at the time became the third-youngest player in league history to be given the “C”.

Toews played for the Winnipeg Warriors U15 AAA team before heading to Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep in Faribault, Minn. He spent two seasons there prior to joining UND for the following two years.

Toews has played an integral role in helping Chicago capture three Stanley Cups in a six-season span from 2010-15 and has also been part of Team Canada Gold Medal winning teams at the World Juniors in 2006 and ’07 as well as the 2010 and 2014 Vancouver and Sochi Olympics.

Toews will go into the 2021-22 season as the sixth all-time leading scorer in Chicago franchise history with 345-470-815 in 943 games played.

