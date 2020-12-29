Winnipeg hockey star Jonathan Toews sidelined from NHL Blackhawks with unspecified illness

Send this page to someone via email

An NHL star from Winnipeg won’t be joining his team to start the upcoming hockey season, with an indefinite timeline for his return.

Winnipegger Jonathan Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup winner as captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced Tuesday he wouldn’t be in the Hawks’ lineup for training camp due to an unspecified medical condition.

Captain Jonathan Toews will not join the team for training camp while dealing with medical issue; no timetable set for return.#Blackhawks https://t.co/6YutfvyisX — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 29, 2020

“This offseason, I’ve been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic. I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition,” Toews said.

“Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp.

“I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition.”

Toews, 32, was named one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players of all time in 2017 and is a member of the elite “Triple Gold Club” as a Cup winner and a gold medallist with Canada in both the Olympics and world championships.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement that Toews’ health is the team’s top priority.

“The Chicago Blackhawks organization and our medical staff will provide all necessary resources to help him return to playing hockey,” Bowman said.

“While he will not report to training camp on Jan. 3 and will be out indefinitely, we will continue to support him as he is an important part of our family. I’ve been in regular communication with Jonathan recently and will continue that as he takes care of his health.”

