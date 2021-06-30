Menu

News

1 person dead after head-on crash on Highway 403 in Ancaster

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 30, 2021 11:14 am
1 person dead after head-on crash on Highway 403 in Ancaster - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is dead and another person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Ancaster on Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says it happened on Highway 403 between Garner Road and Highway 6 shortly before 10 a.m.

“My understanding is there was a transport truck that was travelling on Highway 403 eastbound — or Toronto-bound — went through the centre ditch and collided with a westbound vehicle,” Schmidt said in an update posted to Twitter.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson said the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver of the truck was rushed to a local trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

A third person was assessed on scene and refused transport to hospital, according to Thompson.

There’s no word on the identities of those involved and the OPP collision reconstruction unit is on the scene for the investigation into what factors might have led to the crash.

Highway 403 is closed in both directions between Garner Road and Highway 6, and Schmidt is warning drivers that those closures will likely be in place for much of the day while police investigate.

