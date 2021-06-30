1 person dead after head-on crash on Highway 403 in Ancaster

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Ancaster on Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says it happened on Highway 403 between Garner Road and Highway 6 shortly before 10 a.m.

“My understanding is there was a transport truck that was travelling on Highway 403 eastbound — or Toronto-bound — went through the centre ditch and collided with a westbound vehicle,” Schmidt said in an update posted to Twitter.

Fatal collision involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle head on. Driver of car is dead, driver of truck taken to hospital with serious injuries. #Hwy403 closed in both directions approaching #Hwy6S and Garner Road. #BurlingtonOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/sui5TVHaG9 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson said the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver of the truck was rushed to a local trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

A third person was assessed on scene and refused transport to hospital, according to Thompson.

There’s no word on the identities of those involved and the OPP collision reconstruction unit is on the scene for the investigation into what factors might have led to the crash.

Highway 403 is closed in both directions between Garner Road and Highway 6, and Schmidt is warning drivers that those closures will likely be in place for much of the day while police investigate.