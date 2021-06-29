Menu

Crime

1 sent to hospital following stabbing on Hamilton Mountain: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 5:33 pm
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide View image in full screen
Don Mitchell, Global News

Hamilton police say they are investigating a Tuesday afternoon stabbing at a park on the Mountain.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Billy Sherring Park just north of Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue.

Read more: Hamilton police looking for man wanted in connection with assault, weapons charges

Hamilton paramedics say a 17-year-old was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The youth has since been deemed to be in stable condition.

Investigators say there is no indication on what led to the stabbing. There are no suspects.

More to come…

