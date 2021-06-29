1 sent to hospital following stabbing on Hamilton Mountain: police

Hamilton police say they are investigating a Tuesday afternoon stabbing at a park on the Mountain.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Billy Sherring Park just north of Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue.
Hamilton paramedics say a 17-year-old was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The youth has since been deemed to be in stable condition.
Investigators say there is no indication on what led to the stabbing. There are no suspects.
More to come…
