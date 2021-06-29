Edmonton Elks sign QB Drew Anderson

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks announced Tuesday that the football club has signed 25-year-old quarterback Drew Anderson.

The six-foot-four quarterback appeared in several pre-season games with the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals in 2019 before eventually landing in a developmental football league called The Spring League.

Before turning pro, the California native played football at Murray State University.

The Elks did not disclose details about Anderson’s contract.

The Canadian Football League team also announced Tuesday it had signed defensive lineman Chei Hill. The Florida native most recently played for the University of Central Oklahoma.

