Global News Morning Edmonton
June 28 2021 12:31pm
04:29

The Edmonton Elks Football Club running 50/50 fundraiser

This year, the Edmonton Elks Women’s Ovarian Cancer Research Endowment Fund will be supported by a 50/50 instead of an in-person event.

