More than 25 people have died in 24 hours in Burnaby, many due to heat, police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 1:42 pm
BC Ambulance emergency vehicle View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP said they have attended more than 25 sudden death calls in only 24 hours. Global News

More than 25 people have died in the past 24 hours in Burnaby with the heat wave believed to be a contributing factor according to RCMP.

Police said officers have responded to more than 25 sudden-death calls with many of the deceased being seniors.

Read more: Most of B.C. remains under extreme heat warning but cooler temperatures on the way

Although the deaths are still under investigation, the RCMP is asking everyone to check on their neighbours, family members and seniors.

“We are seeing this weather can be deadly for vulnerable members of our community, especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues. It is imperative we check on one another during this extreme heat,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said.

Keeping cool in a heatwave

Burnaby RCMP activated its Extreme Heat Response Plan on Friday, June 25, which means additional officers have been doing proactive patrols to reach vulnerable and unhoused community members to connect them with resources and provide information about three City of Burnaby cooling locations.

They are located at:

  • Edmonds Community Centre (7433 Edmonds St.)
  • McGill Library (4595 Albert St.)
  • Bob Prittie Metrotown Library (6100 Willingdon Ave.)

“As we see the devastating impact of the heat, we want people to know there are safe and cool places for them to take refuge from this extreme weather,” Kalanj added.

The majority of B.C. is still under a heat warning but that is expected to start easing off on Wednesday.

Is this the new normal? The science behind western North America's historic heat wave
