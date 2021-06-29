Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Most of B.C. remains under extreme heat warning but cooler temperatures on the way

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Is this the new normal? The science behind western North America’s historic heat wave' Is this the new normal? The science behind western North America’s historic heat wave
As a dangerous heat dome continues to scorch western North America, climate scientists are increasingly concerned about how much more frequently we could endure extreme weather events like this. Global National's Dawna Friesen speaks with Stanford University climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh about the effects of global heating and whether or not it's too late to temper them.

More than 50 temperature records were broken in B.C. on Monday with most of the province dealing with extreme heat.

The majority of B.C. is still under a heat warning but that is expected to start easing off on Wednesday.

On Sunday, 60 communities in the province set a new single-day or all-time record, including the small community of Lytton, which was the hottest place ever recorded in Canada on both Sunday and Monday.

Click to play video: 'Life in the B.C. community that set the all-time record for the highest temperature in Canada' Life in the B.C. community that set the all-time record for the highest temperature in Canada
Life in the B.C. community that set the all-time record for the highest temperature in Canada

In addition, many B.C. businesses decided to shut their doors Monday with temperatures just too hot for staff to work safely.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s too hot for everybody,” Mike Jeffs from Nook Restaurant told Global News.

“It’s not like you can go somewhere and escape. If we put 14 people in the walk-in cooler we wouldn’t have any room for food. That’s the only place left.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. shut down by the heat' B.C. shut down by the heat
B.C. shut down by the heat

Students in many Metro Vancouver schools are also back in the classroom Tuesday after being kept home by the heat on Monday.

Most school districts are running half-days with others, including those in Richmond and Coquitlam, open for students to pick up their belongings and report cards.

It was the first time ever schools in B.C. had to close due to the extreme heat.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagHeat Warning tagBC Heat Wave tagTemperature Records tagWhy is BC so hot tagBC heat warning tagBC heat wave Tuesday tagBC record temperatures tagBC temperatures Tuesday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers