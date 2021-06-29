Most of B.C. remains under extreme heat warning but cooler temperatures on the way

Send this page to someone via email

More than 50 temperature records were broken in B.C. on Monday with most of the province dealing with extreme heat.

The majority of B.C. is still under a heat warning but that is expected to start easing off on Wednesday.

On Sunday, 60 communities in the province set a new single-day or all-time record, including the small community of Lytton, which was the hottest place ever recorded in Canada on both Sunday and Monday.

In addition, many B.C. businesses decided to shut their doors Monday with temperatures just too hot for staff to work safely.

“It’s too hot for everybody,” Mike Jeffs from Nook Restaurant told Global News.

“It’s not like you can go somewhere and escape. If we put 14 people in the walk-in cooler we wouldn’t have any room for food. That’s the only place left.”

Students in many Metro Vancouver schools are also back in the classroom Tuesday after being kept home by the heat on Monday.

Most school districts are running half-days with others, including those in Richmond and Coquitlam, open for students to pick up their belongings and report cards.

It was the first time ever schools in B.C. had to close due to the extreme heat.