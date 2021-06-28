B.C. businesses closing their doors due to extreme heat Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Some businesses around B.C. are closing Monday due to the record-breaking temperatures hitting the province.

Bin 4 Burger Lounge is closing all locations Monday, including on Vancouver Island and in Kelowna.

The Teahouse in Stanley Park is also closed Monday.

Due to the heatwave and the safety of our kitchen staff, we will be closed today. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/hb1y6n6kDA — Teahouse Restaurant (@The_Teahouse) June 28, 2021

1:51 Heat dangers: Record temperatures keep B.C. first responders busy Heat dangers: Record temperatures keep B.C. first responders busy

Cactus Club on Marine Way in Burnaby will be closed.

Burgoo Bistro has closed all of its locations.

All Burgoo Locations will be closed today as it is officially too hot to work 😰. We will reopen tomorrow as the heat wave begins to subside, please stay safe and we hope to see you all soon ❤️💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/yuTMrMtu0P — Burgoo Bistro (@BurgooBistro) June 28, 2021

Pagoda Ridge Golf Course in Langley will be closed due to the hot weather.

The Town of Gibsons closed its offices Monday morning and hope to reopen on Tuesday.

Due to the extreme heat, our office has closed temporarily at noon on Monday June 28th until tomorrow morning at 9:00am. Please leave a message, and we will get back to you in the morning at our earliest, or you can send us an e-mail at ICBC@gibsons.ca. — Town of Gibsons (@TownofGibsons) June 28, 2021

Anyone visiting downtown New Westminster is being asked to check the store’s social media as they may be closed. The city also says Centennial Community Centre is closed at 12 p.m. due to the high temperatures and lack of air conditioning and circulation. All programs and services have also been cancelled.

It’s even too hot for some pools to open to help residents cool down.

SEAPARC pool in Sooke on Southern Vancouver Island is closed until the end of day Tuesday due to the heat.

In addition, Government House in Victoria has closed its Costume Museum Tuesday as the heat wave continues.

Notice for those visiting Government House tomorrow: the Costume Museum will be closed on Tuesday, June 29th, due to the heat wave. — Government House (@GovHouseBC) June 28, 2021

WorkSafeBC is urging employers to consider closing down their workplaces if workers cannot be protected from the risk of heat stress.

“All workers are potentially at risk,” Al Johnson, head of Prevention Services at WorkSafeBC said in a release. “With the heatwave across B.C., we are warning employers and workers about the risk of developing heat stress. If not recognized and treated early, heat stress can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excess sweating, dizziness, fainting and muscle cramps. Symptoms of heat stroke include cessation of sweating, an increased breathing rate, confusion, seizures and even cardiac arrest.

We will update this post if more closures are announced. In addition, please add any details of businesses that are closed to the comments section.