B.C. businesses closing their doors due to extreme heat Monday

Some businesses around B.C. are closing Monday due to the record-breaking temperatures hitting the province.
Bin 4 Burger Lounge is closing all locations Monday, including on Vancouver Island and in Kelowna.
The Teahouse in Stanley Park is also closed Monday.
Read more: 60 historic temperature records smashed in B.C. Sunday as ‘dangerous’ heat wave continues
Cactus Club on Marine Way in Burnaby will be closed.
Burgoo Bistro has closed all of its locations.
Pagoda Ridge Golf Course in Langley will be closed due to the hot weather.
The Town of Gibsons closed its offices Monday morning and hope to reopen on Tuesday.
Anyone visiting downtown New Westminster is being asked to check the store’s social media as they may be closed. The city also says Centennial Community Centre is closed at 12 p.m. due to the high temperatures and lack of air conditioning and circulation. All programs and services have also been cancelled.
It’s even too hot for some pools to open to help residents cool down.
SEAPARC pool in Sooke on Southern Vancouver Island is closed until the end of day Tuesday due to the heat.
In addition, Government House in Victoria has closed its Costume Museum Tuesday as the heat wave continues.
WorkSafeBC is urging employers to consider closing down their workplaces if workers cannot be protected from the risk of heat stress.
“All workers are potentially at risk,” Al Johnson, head of Prevention Services at WorkSafeBC said in a release. “With the heatwave across B.C., we are warning employers and workers about the risk of developing heat stress. If not recognized and treated early, heat stress can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excess sweating, dizziness, fainting and muscle cramps. Symptoms of heat stroke include cessation of sweating, an increased breathing rate, confusion, seizures and even cardiac arrest.
We will update this post if more closures are announced. In addition, please add any details of businesses that are closed to the comments section.
Comments