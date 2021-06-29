Menu

Health

Manitoba premier gives update on community outreach and incentive grants

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 11:53 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister gives an update on the province's COVID-19 community outreach efforts and incentive grants.

Manitoba’s premier is expected to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 community outreach efforts and incentive grants Tuesday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Global News will host the livestream here.

The premier will be joined by John Leggat, president and CEO, St. Amant Centre, and Kirit Thakrar, president of the Hindu Society of Manitoba, according to an invite to media.

The press conference will be held St. Amant Centre’s Spirit Cottage.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba COVID-19 numbers: June 28' Manitoba COVID-19 numbers: June 28
Manitoba COVID-19 numbers: June 28
