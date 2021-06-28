Prolonged heat wave settles over parts of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A prolonged heat wave continues over parts of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said afternoon temperatures of 30 C are forecast to start the week before hitting 35 C or hotter in some regions by mid-week.

Expect little to no reprieve overnight, with lows remaining in the mid-teens.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said record highs could be set in parts of the province as the week progresses.

Quinlan said Saskatoon could break a record on Canada Day with a forecast high of 38 C.

The heat wave is expected to persist to at the least the end of the week, Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Heat warnings in Saskatchewan on June 28, 2021. SkyTracker Weather

Troy Davies said people need to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids with electrolytes and avoiding caffeine and alcohol as those speed up dehydration.

“With the increased temperatures comes illnesses associated with the sun if you’re not careful,” said Davies, the director of public affairs with Medavie Health Services West in Saskatoon.

“Our bodies cool themselves by sweating and allowing sweat to evaporate. You need fluids in your body to be able to sweat.”

Taking precautions

Officials are cautioning people to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Older family, friends and neighbours should be checked on to ensure they are cool and drinking water.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone working outdoors should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Davies said people need to wear sunscreen as sunburn prevents a body from cooling down.

He also said to avoid direct sunlight to heads by wearing a hat or sun visor or sitting under an umbrella.

“We know everyone will be excited to be outside enjoying this weather, we want to ensure you do it safely,” Davies said.

Anyone looking for advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with heat-related illness should contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

Cool-down locations

Saskatoon’s Emergency Management Organization has activated the city’s heat response strategy after the Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership issued a level 3A hot weather alert.

The 3A alert is issued when temperatures reach 32 C or hotter.

A number of cool-down locations are available throughout Saskatoon for those who do not have access to shelter or water.

View image in full screen Cool-down locations available in Saskatoon. Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization / Supplied

The Saskatoon Transit safe bus program is also in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone in need of immediate assist or shelter can flag down a bus or go to a parked bus.

Transit operators will then contact emergency services and give the person a safe place to wait for assistance.

EMO said although a dip in the South Saskatchewan River may seem tempting to cool off, it advises against it as it is prohibited.

It added that the river is unpredictable and has many hazards, including changing currents and an unstable bottom.

1:37 Heat wave smashes records in the Okanagan Heat wave smashes records in the Okanagan