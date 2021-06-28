Menu

Health

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins for youth to begin at Leila supersite Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Vaccine uptake in Manitoba' Vaccine uptake in Manitoba
Immunization rates still vary greatly across Manitoba ahead of the province launching its first reopening phase on Saturday.

From Wednesday through Sunday, young Manitobans will be able to get a walk-in dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Leila supersite in Winnipeg.

The province said Monday that around 330 doses will be available daily at the site for people between the ages of 12 and 17, and in anticipation of significant demand, they’ll be giving those in line colour-coded tickets with a timeslot for later that day to get vaccinated.

Read more: Winnipeg adults cancelling Pfizer vaccine bookings to make room for youth amid supply issues

Parents or other adults who have booked a Pfizer appointment but want to switch to Moderna and transfer the Pfizer appointment to a 12- to 17-year-old — as Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for that age group — can continue to transfer their appointments through the provincial call centre at 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Pfizer appointments are also being booked for all supersites for the end of July.

Anyone 12 and over is now eligible to make first- or second-dose appointments in Manitoba, provided the date of the second appointment is at least 28 days after the first shot.

Click to play video: 'Manitobans and vaccine cards' Manitobans and vaccine cards
Manitobans and vaccine cards
