Weather

Hot and humid conditions expected Monday

By Jake Jeffrey Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 7:12 am
With a hot and humid forecast Monday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the heat. View image in full screen
With a hot and humid forecast Monday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the heat. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

With a hot and humid forecast Monday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the heat.

The national weather agency says a very warm and humid airmass will remain over the area Monday.

It adds that humidex values will have it feeling close to 40, though cooler temperatures are expected near some lakeshore areas.

Read more: Tornado touchdown causes damage near Chatsworth, Ont.

The statement is in effect for London, Strathroy, Komoka, Parkhill, and parts of Middlesex County.

Environment Canada anticipates a cooler airmass to arrive Monday evening which should provide some relief from the humidity.

