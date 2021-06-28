Hot and humid conditions expected Monday

Send this page to someone via email

With a hot and humid forecast Monday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the heat.

The national weather agency says a very warm and humid airmass will remain over the area Monday.

It adds that humidex values will have it feeling close to 40, though cooler temperatures are expected near some lakeshore areas.

The statement is in effect for London, Strathroy, Komoka, Parkhill, and parts of Middlesex County.

Environment Canada anticipates a cooler airmass to arrive Monday evening which should provide some relief from the humidity.

