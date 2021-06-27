Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Syria targeted by U.S. airstrikes

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 27, 2021 9:31 pm
Click to play video: 'A look back at a decade of war in Syria' A look back at a decade of war in Syria
WATCH ABOVE: A look back at a decade of war in Syria – Mar 21, 2021

The U.S. military, under the direction of President Joe Biden, conducted airstrikes Sunday against what it said were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq.

Kirby said the U.S. military targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities — two in Syria and one in Iraq.

Read more: Canada creates international task force to pressure Iran for plane crash details

He described the airstrikes as “defensive,” saying they were launched in response to an “ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq.”

“The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation — but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” Kirby said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s strikes mark the second time the Biden administration has taken military action in the region. In February, the U.S. launched airstrikes against facilities in Syria, near the Iraqi border, that it said were used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canadian ISIS fighters detained in Syria left in legal limbo' Canadian ISIS fighters detained in Syria left in legal limbo
Canadian ISIS fighters detained in Syria left in legal limbo

The Pentagon said those strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq in February that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

At that time, Biden said Iran should view his decision to authorize U.S. airstrikes in Syria as a warning that it can expect consequences for its support of militia groups that threaten U.S. interests or personnel.

“You can’t act with impunity. Be careful,” Biden said when a reporter asked what message he had intended to send.

Read more: If U.S. and Israel make the ‘slightest error,’ Iran says it will attack

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Kirby said Biden “has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel. Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the President directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks.”

The Pentagon spokesman added: “As a matter of international law, the United States acted pursuant to its right of self-defense. The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Syria tagIraq tagmiddle-east tagUS Airstrikes tagThe Pentagon tagIran Militias tagiran militias syria tagus airstrikes middle east tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers