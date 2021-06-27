Heat warning issued for parts of N.B. and N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Heat warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick over the next two days, with humidex values reaching up to 40.

In New Brunswick, the warnings from Environment Canada are in central and southern parts of the province –stretching from the Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area down to Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County.

The heat warning spans until Tuesday, with the maximum temperature on Monday reaching 32 degrees Celsius. The humidex will be 36 to 40.

In Nova Scotia, the warnings span from central to western parts of the province, including Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg, Annapolis and Kings counties.

The maximum temperature on Monday and Tuesday could reach 32 degrees Celsius, with a humidex value of 36 to 39.

The Kings County Regional Emergency Management Organization issued a news release Sunday to warn that extreme heat can affect everyone, but especially young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working outdoors.

The organization reminds people to drink plenty of water, and watch for the effects of heat illness, which can include swelling, rash, fainting and the worsening of some conditions.

“Heat stroke is a medical emergency. If you feel dizzy or disoriented, seek medical attention,” the county notes.

“Call 911 or your local emergency number. If someone has a high temperature and is unconscious or confused or has stopped sweating. Cool the person right away.”

Other parts of the country have been dealing with record-breaking heat over the past few days.

In B.C., the province broke more than 50 heat records on Saturday, and some COVID-19 vaccination clinics had to divert clients due to heat.

The heat wave in B.C. and neighbouring Alberta has been described by Environment Canada as “historic.”

