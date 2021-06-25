Person arrested, investigation underway following Scotch Creek incident: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been arrested, say police, and an investigation is underway in B.C.’s Shuswap region.

“Chase RCMP are presently on scene for an incident in Scotch Creek,” B.C. RCMP said in a release featuring just four sentences.

“The investigation is ongoing and one person has been arrested and remains in custody at this time.”

View image in full screen A view of the car wash in Scotch Creek, B.C., surrounded by police tape and with an ambulance out front. Courtesy: The North Shuswap Kicker

According to The North Shuswap Kicker, there were unofficial reports of shots fired and that one person is deceased.

Photos on The North Shuswap Kicker’s Facebook page show police tape surrounding a small, three-bay car wash, along with several police vehicles nearby.

RCMP said there was no further information at this time, and that more details may be released as they become available.

— More as this continues.

