Hamilton police release new images of suspects in fatal shooting in April

Hamilton police are releasing new images of some of the suspects in the death of a 38-year-old man in the lower city in April.

Investigators say David Anderson was shot and killed in an alleyway behind his home near Gibson and Birch Avenues shortly before 10:30 p.m. on April 28.

Previously, police had released surveillance video footage that showed several men fleeing down an alleyway just west of Chestnut Avenue.

The new surveillance camera images show two of four men that detectives believe are involved in the investigation. The men are seen opening a door and entering a residence.

View image in full screen Hamilton police say a pair of men were seen on surveillance video entering the home of victim David Anderson on April 28, 2021 just before 10:30 p.m. Anderson’s murder is believed to have been over an unknown amount of marijuana and possibly cash. Hamilton Police

Detectives believe that Anderson was killed over an unknown amount of marijuana and possibly some amount of money as well.

Previously, Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik of the major crime unit said Anderson was the victim of a robbery and that the suspects were apparently inside his home before the shooting for a specific purpose.

He said Anderson lived with his mother and that he had “very minor” interactions with Hamilton police.

Anyone with information can contact Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).