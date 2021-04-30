Police release video of men who may be tied to shooting death in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have released surveillance video showing four men believed to be connected with the shooting death of a man in the lower city on Wednesday night.

The city’s seventh homicide happened in an alley near Cannon Street East and Gibson Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to detectives.

Police said officers found a 38-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds who later died in hospital.

WATCH: Hamilton police released video of four men running down an alleyway just west of Chestnut Ave. on Wednesday night after a nearby shooting. Investigators can only describe the four as ‘persons of interest’ at present.

Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik of the major crimes unit said it’s too early to determine exactly how many suspects are involved, but said police are canvassing the area for video surveillance that could help identify those responsible for the shooting.

“If they see anything on there, people running or a person running, or anything that just looks out of place, give us a call so we could have a look at it. We’d be grateful for that.”

The video released on Friday shows men fleeing down an alleyway just west of Chestnut Avenue.

Detectives say the ‘persons of interest’ can only be described as four males at this time.

They were last seen by witnesses running eastbound from Gibson Street toward Chestnut Avenue.

Anyone in the area who may have surveillance video or additional information is asked to contact Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067 or anonymously submit a tip through Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).