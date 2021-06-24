Menu

Crime

Man arrested for death of tourist in Austin, Texas, mass shooting

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 24, 2021 10:32 pm
Police say 2 suspects wanted in connection with shooting in downtown Austin
Police say 2 suspects wanted in connection with shooting in downtown Austin – Jun 12, 2021

Authorities in Texas have arrested a 19-year-old man on a murder warrant for the killing of a tourist during a mass shooting in downtown Austin that also wounded more than a dozen people, prosecutors in the city said Thursday.

Officers with a fugitive task force took De’ondre White into custody Thursday afternoon on a warrant for the killing of 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor during the shooting on Austin’s 6th Street, the Travis County District Attorney’s office said in a statement. Prosecutors said they also intend to seek multiple aggravated assault charges against White.

Read more: Police seek 2 in Texas mass shooting that left at least 14 injured

White was arrested without incident in Killeen, a community about 70 miles (112 kilometer) north of Austin, and was being held in the local jail ahead of an initial court appearance, the city police department said in a statement. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Trending Stories
White’s arrest comes two days after prosecutors dropped criminal charges against two juveniles who police initially arrested in the June 12 shooting. Authorities have said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of teenagers from Killeen.

The two juveniles who were arrested were involved in the dispute and had guns, Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Tuesday, but ballistics evidence showed that Kantor was killed by a shot from White’s weapon.

At least 13 injured after shooting in downtown Austin, Texas
At least 13 injured after shooting in downtown Austin, Texas – Jun 12, 2021

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza on Thursday thanked the Austin residents for their patience and offered assurances that authorities now have the right person.

“Based on both forensic and eyewitness testimony, we have full confidence that the person responsible for the shooting has been arrested and is no longer a danger to our community,” Garza said. “At this time, we believe that Mr. White was the only shooter.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
