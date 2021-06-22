Police officer sprayed, assaulted while arresting man with outstanding warrants: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two police officers suffered minor injuries while arresting an allegedly violent suspect last week, say Vernon RCMP.

The arrest happened Thursday around 6 p.m., along the 3000 block of 27th Ave., after one officer spotted a man known to have several outstanding arrest warrants.

But during the arrest, RCMP say the suspect pulled away and discharged bear spray in the police officer’s face, while a woman who was with the suspect assaulted the officer.

“When a second police officer arrived on scene to assist, they were struck several times by the female suspect,” said Vernon RCMP, adding a B.C. Sheriff and City of Vernon employee intervened to assist police in arresting the two.

“A physical confrontation with two assaultive individuals is an incredibly dangerous situation for any police officer to face,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“The officer did an outstanding job managing the effects of the bear spray and both subjects, ultimately maintaining control of the situation until assistance arrived.”

Terleski said neither officer sustained serious injuries during the incident, stating police appreciate the help from the two individuals who came to the aid of police.

RCMP say the two suspects are both from Vernon and are known to police: a 21-year-old woman who was released, and a 25-year-old man who remains in custody and is facing a number of potential charges.