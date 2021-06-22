Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police officer sprayed, assaulted while arresting man with outstanding warrants: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 6:29 pm
Police say the suspect pulled away while being arrested and discharged bear spray at the police officer, while a woman with the suspect assaulted the officer. View image in full screen
Police say the suspect pulled away while being arrested and discharged bear spray at the police officer, while a woman with the suspect assaulted the officer. Global News

Two police officers suffered minor injuries while arresting an allegedly violent suspect last week, say Vernon RCMP.

The arrest happened Thursday around 6 p.m., along the 3000 block of 27th Ave., after one officer spotted a man known to have several outstanding arrest warrants.

But during the arrest, RCMP say the suspect pulled away and discharged bear spray in the police officer’s face, while a woman who was with the suspect assaulted the officer.

Read more: 18-year-old escapes unlawful confinement, 2 Edmonton residents arrested: Salmon Arm RCMP

“When a second police officer arrived on scene to assist, they were struck several times by the female suspect,” said Vernon RCMP, adding a B.C. Sheriff and City of Vernon employee intervened to assist police in arresting the two.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“A physical confrontation with two assaultive individuals is an incredibly dangerous situation for any police officer to face,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“The officer did an outstanding job managing the effects of the bear spray and both subjects, ultimately maintaining control of the situation until assistance arrived.”

Click to play video: 'New Jersey waitress allegedly abducted after chasing down dine and dash customers' New Jersey waitress allegedly abducted after chasing down dine and dash customers
New Jersey waitress allegedly abducted after chasing down dine and dash customers

Terleski said neither officer sustained serious injuries during the incident, stating police appreciate the help from the two individuals who came to the aid of police.

RCMP say the two suspects are both from Vernon and are known to police: a 21-year-old woman who was released, and a 25-year-old man who remains in custody and is facing a number of potential charges.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagAssault tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagvernon rcmp tagBear Spray tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagPolice officer assaulted tagpolice officer bear sprayed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers