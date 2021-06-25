West Kelowna RCMP searching for submerged vehicle, driver following fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police in West Kelowna say they’re searching for a submerged vehicle in Okanagan Lake, and the driver, following a Thursday night collision on Westside Road.

According to police, the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a grey SUV trying to pass a Kia SUV along the 2000 block.

RCMP say the grey SUV collided with the Kia, both of which were northbound, then crashed into Okanagan Lake.

“The Kia SUV was extensively damaged in the collision,” West Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“The SUV and driver that went into Okanagan Lake have not been located. At this time, the driver is presumed to be deceased and investigators continue to efforts to identify both the SUV and driver.”

“The scene of the collision was closed for several hours as investigators collected evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision and to locate the SUV,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue continue efforts to locate the driver and the submerged vehicle. For the safety of our divers and search team, we remind the public to remain away from the area of our search.”

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

