Canada

Bodies of man and child pulled from submerged car in Lanaudière region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2021 11:44 am
Officers on the scene found the car upside down and submerged and called in fire and rescue services, who discovered the bodies. View image in full screen
Officers on the scene found the car upside down and submerged and called in fire and rescue services, who discovered the bodies. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A man and a child have died after their car went off the road and plunged into a river in Quebec’s Lanaudière region on Wednesday.

Quebec provincial police confirmed Thursday that the bodies of a 29-year-old man and a boy under the age of 10 were found in the submerged car in St-Michel-des-Saints, about 170 kilometres north of Montreal.

A citizen called police at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday about a car that had skidded off the road and gone into the water.

Officers on the scene found the car upside down and submerged and called in fire and rescue services, who discovered the bodies.

Police say a collision specialist is investigating the cause of the accident, which currently remains unknown.

A mechanical inspection has been ordered for the car.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
