New Brunswick family rescued after vehicle partially submerged in stream

A New Brunswick family was successfully rescued after a vehicle was partially submerged in a stream earlier this week.

RCMP say shortly about 4 p.m. on Thursday, the vehicle was stuck in a stream on an off-road trail near Route 104 near Saint-Léonard Parent, N.B.

The driver was reportedly attempting to cross the stream when the SUV was swept away by the current.

A man, woman, toddler and dog were in the vehicle.

Members of the RCMP, paramedics and the Saint-Léonard Fire Department helped everyone get safely to the shore.

The toddler was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“If you’re not sure how deep the water is, the safest thing to do is to avoid crossing,” said Cpl. Tony Dunphy of the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment in a statement.

“People should always check weather conditions before heading out even if you are familiar with the area.”