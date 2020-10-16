Menu

Comments

Traffic

New Brunswick family rescued after vehicle partially submerged in stream

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 10:15 am
RCMP, paramedics and the Saint-Léonard Fire Department assist a family to shore.
RCMP, paramedics and the Saint-Léonard Fire Department assist a family to shore. RCMP-HO

A New Brunswick family was successfully rescued after a vehicle was partially submerged in a stream earlier this week.

RCMP say shortly about 4 p.m. on Thursday, the vehicle was stuck in a stream on an off-road trail near Route 104 near Saint-Léonard Parent, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP seize 3.5 kilograms of heroin near Shediac River

The driver was reportedly attempting to cross the stream when the SUV was swept away by the current.

A man, woman, toddler and dog were in the vehicle.

Members of the RCMP, paramedics and the Saint-Léonard Fire Department helped everyone get safely to the shore.

Garbage truck goes off the road, hits home in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The toddler was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“If you’re not sure how deep the water is, the safest thing to do is to avoid crossing,” said Cpl. Tony Dunphy of the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment in a statement.

“People should always check weather conditions before heading out even if you are familiar with the area.”

