Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Budget 2021: Federal government promises $10 per day childcare by 2025

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Fire crews rescue trapped man and dog from submerged vehicle north of Osoyoos Lake

By Shelby Thom Global News
Members of the Oliver Fire Department assist an individual to shore after his vehicle was found floating in the Okanagan River channel off Road 22 Monday morning. View image in full screen
Members of the Oliver Fire Department assist an individual to shore after his vehicle was found floating in the Okanagan River channel off Road 22 Monday morning. Lyonel Doherty/Times-Chronicle/Submitted

The Oliver Fire Department carried out a heart-pounding water rescue and pulled a man and his dog from a partially submerged vehicle north of Osoyoos Lake on Monday morning.

Osoyoos RCMP says a Jeep Cherokee drove off of a dike roadway into the river channel north of the lake with one man and his dog aboard.

Read more: Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Department pulls freezing man out of Shannon Lake

Firefighters trained in swift water rescue responded to emergency calls just after 10:00 a.m.

“Crews followed a dirt trail along the river toward the north end of Osoyoos Lake where the river begins to enter into the lake,” fire department spokesperson Rob Graham said in an email to Global News.

Firefighters rescue a man and his dog from a vehicle that ended up in the Okanagan River off Road 22 Monday morning. View image in full screen
Firefighters rescue a man and his dog from a vehicle that ended up in the Okanagan River off Road 22 Monday morning. Lyonel Doherty/Times-Chronicle/Submitted

“Crews found a vehicle submerged up to the middle of the door. A man and his dog were still inside the vehicle.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters trained in swift water rescue donned their drysuits and personal flotation devices and proceeded into the chilly water.

Read more: Vernon Search and Rescue receives equipment donation to speed up water searches

They brought a lifejacket and tow rope to assist in helping the man and his dog back to shore.

Click to play video: 'Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake' Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake
Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake – Mar 2, 2021

“The man and dog were both rescued successfully and the man was transported to hospital by BCEHS and the dog was taken to the local dog shelter,” Graham said.

The man was conscious and is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.

Graham said he could not confirm how or why the vehicle ended up in the water, referring questions to RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although neither the man nor his dog was injured, the man was transported to hospital for a medical assessment while his dog was secured with local animal control,” police said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oliver Fire DepartmentOkanagan River Channel RescueOliver Fire Water RescueOliver vehicle submergedOliver Water RescueOsoyoos Water RescueRiver Channel Rescue

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers