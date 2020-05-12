Nova Scotia first responders pull woman from submerged vehicle in Mersey River

Send this page to someone via email

Queens District RCMP rescued a 59-year-old woman stuck in a submerged vehicle in Milton, N.S., on Sunday morning.

Police say the vehicle, a pickup truck, drove off Highway 8 into Mersey River.

The driver was a 65-year-old man who managed to swim to shore after the crash, but the passenger remained inside, according to a press release. She reportedly had “difficulty keeping her head out of the water.”

Police, medics and fire crews responded to the scene. According to police, first responders borrowed a paddleboard from a nearby residence to help rescue the woman.

An RCMP member then tied a rope around his waist, secured it with other first responders on shore and swam to the submerged truck with the paddleboard. He and the woman were both pulled out safely.

The driver and passenger were both examined at the hospital. Police say the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will recover.