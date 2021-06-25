Menu

Canada

New Prince Edward County hospital build gets financial boost from Parrott Foundation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 4:24 pm
The John M. and Bernice Parrott Foundation has donated $750,000 to help build a suite in the new Prince Edward County hospital meant for visiting family members of ill patients. View image in full screen
The John M. and Bernice Parrott Foundation has donated $750,000 to help build a suite in the new Prince Edward County hospital meant for visiting family members of ill patients. Global News

The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation is inching closer to reaching its fundraising goal for a new hospital.

Friday, the board of the “back the build” campaign was gifted a grant of $750,000 from the John M. and Bernice Parrott Foundation.

Along with other fundraising efforts, the hospital foundation has now been able to collect $15.7 million of its $16.5 million goal for the new development.

Read more: Ontario providing $8.7M planning grant for new hospital in Prince Edward County

Funding from the Parrott Foundation will go to building a suite in the inpatient unit meant for families visiting seriously ill patients. The room will include a bedroom, shower and sitting area.

Foundation representatives and members of the campaign, along with members of the Parrott Foundation, gathered outside the current Prince Edward County hospital for the cheque presentation Friday.

The fundraising campaign has only $800,000 to go to be able to hit the new hospital’s price tag.

