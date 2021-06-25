New Prince Edward County hospital build gets financial boost from Parrott Foundation

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation is inching closer to reaching its fundraising goal for a new hospital.

Friday, the board of the “back the build” campaign was gifted a grant of $750,000 from the John M. and Bernice Parrott Foundation.

Along with other fundraising efforts, the hospital foundation has now been able to collect $15.7 million of its $16.5 million goal for the new development.

Funding from the Parrott Foundation will go to building a suite in the inpatient unit meant for families visiting seriously ill patients. The room will include a bedroom, shower and sitting area.

Foundation representatives and members of the campaign, along with members of the Parrott Foundation, gathered outside the current Prince Edward County hospital for the cheque presentation Friday.

The fundraising campaign has only $800,000 to go to be able to hit the new hospital’s price tag.