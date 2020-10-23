Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Picton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Doug Ford will be in Picton, Ont., on Friday afternoon to make an announcement.

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Ford has been holding daily briefings to update the province on COVID-19-related issues, but he sometimes uses those briefings to make announcements unrelated to the pandemic.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and MPP for Bay of Quinte Todd Smith.

Global News will be streaming the announcement live at 1 p.m.

On Friday, Ontario reported 836 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths related to the virus.

