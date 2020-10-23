Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Picton, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
The Premier and the ministers of health and social services will be in Picton, Ont., Friday to make an announcement.
The Premier and the ministers of health and social services will be in Picton, Ont., Friday to make an announcement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Premier Doug Ford will be in Picton, Ont., on Friday afternoon to make an announcement.

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Ford has been holding daily briefings to update the province on COVID-19-related issues, but he sometimes uses those briefings to make announcements unrelated to the pandemic.

Read more: Halloween on or off? Dance studios but no gyms? Inconsistencies fill coronavirus messaging

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and MPP for Bay of Quinte Todd Smith.

Trending Stories

Global News will be streaming the announcement live at 1 p.m.

On Friday, Ontario reported 836 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths related to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Doug FordOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19FordDoug Ford coronaviruspictonDoug Ford press conferenceFord announcementCoronaivrus OntarioFord announcement Picton
Flyers
More weekly flyers