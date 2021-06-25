Menu

Health

Federal, provincial governments invest $7.4 million in Hamilton facilities

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 25, 2021 12:51 pm
The rehabilitation of walkways at Gage Park, is among the projects to be funded through a $7.4 million federal, provincial investment in Hamilton's infrastructure.
Hamilton is receiving $7.4 million to pay for a variety of health and safety, accessibility and active transportation upgrades.

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi announced Friday morning that the federal government is investing 80 per cent of the cost of the projects, at $5.9 million.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly said the province’s share, $1.5 million — the other 20 per cent of the cost, it’s a commitment to the “well-being” of residents.

Read more: Hamilton LRT was ‘a condition’ of a bigger transit deal between province, feds

Skelly noted that much of the funding is for HVAC improvements and counter-barriers within public buildings.

“We know that the City of Hamilton, like many communities across Ontario on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Skelly, “need help to ensure that their municipal and community infrastructure is not only safe but reliable.”

Read more: $6M in federal, provincial funding pledged to upgrade Hamilton recreation facilities

“Investing in Hamilton’s infrastructure,” added Tassi, “means continuing to build our city’s reputation as an attractive place to invest in and to move to, for businesses and individuals.”

Friday morning’s announcement also includes funding of several lower city multi-use trail upgrades and expansions, including rehabilitation of walkways at Gage Park.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagInfrastructure tagAccessibility tagHamilton COVID-19 tagFederal Funding tagActive Transportation tagDonna Skelly tagFilomena Tassi tagGage Park tagHamilton trails tagbuilding upgrades tagProvincal Funding tagHamilton active transportation tag

