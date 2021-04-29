$6M in federal, provincial funding pledged to upgrade Hamilton recreation facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and provincial governments are pouring more than $6 million into a number of recreation facility upgrades throughout Hamilton.

The improvements range from gymnasium renovations at the Eva Rothwell Centre and an elevator replacement at Central Memorial Recreation Centre, to barrier-free pathways and other enhancements at Hamilton Amateur Athletic Association (AAA) Park.

Four other facilities, Chedoke Golf Club, Bennetto Community Centre, Dundas Community Pool and the Mohawk Ice Centre, are scheduled for roof replacements.

Hamilton-West Ancaster Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi, participating in Thursday morning’s virtual announcement, calls it a “practical” investment.

“Modern, accessible recreational spaces provide Canadians with places where they can connect, learn and share common experiences,” said Tassi. “Now more than ever, we need to ensure that these spaces are conducive to safe gatherings.”

“As we begin to recover from the pandemic,” added Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly, “this past year has underscored the importance of having strong, vibrant and active communities.”

“Even though they are a little bit shuttered, right now,” Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said all seven facilities will continue to be “vital” to the communities they serve.”

The announcement included more than $3.3 million in federal money and $2.8 million in provincial funding.

Paul Johnson, Hamilton’s general manager of healthy and safe communities, expects much of the work to happen in short order.

“These are not ideas that we’re thinking about,” said Johnson, “these are things that will happen fairly quickly.”

