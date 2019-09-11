Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame gets a new home

It has been 10 years in the making, and now the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame has a new home.

It will be housed at the Eva Rothwell Centre on Wentworth Street North.

Hall of Fame committee chair Gary McKay says information about past inductees, as well as photos and Hamilton sports memorabilia, will be on display in an exhibit.

McKay says local philanthropists Margaret and Charles Juravinski have volunteered to cover the rental costs for the committee.

“We’ve been accepting donations of items for 10 years and we’re always wondering, wouldn’t it be great to display this?” said McKay.

The grand opening will be held later this fall.

The 2019 Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame induction luncheon will be held Oct. 16 at Michelangelo Events and Conference Centre.

This year’s inductees are late Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback and punter Bernie Faloney, Paralympian Hilda May Binns, track and field stars Nancy Lewington and Paula Schnurr, and former McMaster Marauders volleyball coach and athletics director Thérèse Quigley.

Tickets are $45 and are available at United Trophy (99 Cannon St. E.) and Hutch’s on the Beach (280 Van Wagner’s Beach Rd.).