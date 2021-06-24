Man wanted in connection with ‘ruthless assault’ at Southgate LRT station: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public for tips as they try to track down a suspect in what they say was a “ruthless assault” on a 30-year-old man at the Southgate LRT station last month.

In a news release Thursday night, police said warrants have been issued for the arrest of 36-year-old Brent Cardinal of Hay River, N.W.T., in connection with that assault, and added he is also a suspect in a “vicious assault that occurred approximately one hour later that morning in a stairwell of a nearby high-rise complex.”

Police said they believe Cardinal was one of three men standing outside of the locked doors of the west entrance of the LRT station at about 2:30 a.m. on May 26, 2021. They said the men had been kicked out for loitering by peace officers.

“Shortly thereafter, one of the suspects gestured for the male complainant to open the door,” police said. “When the complainant obliged, one of the suspects grabbed him by the arm and pulled him outside of the terminal with the door locking behind them.

“Surveillance footage shows the three… (suspects) surrounded the complainant and began violently assaulting him before knocking him to the ground.”

Police allege Cardinal then kicked the victim in the face, temporarily knocking him unconscious.

“After regaining consciousness, the complainant attempted to get to his feet, before being dragged across the pavement and chest stomped,” police said.

“The complainant again tried to flee the area on foot, however, he was captured by the suspects who continued to assault the complainant with multiple kicks and punches to his face.

“The injured male was finally able to escape his attackers, when another transit user opened and exited the terminal door.”

Police said the victim sustained serious though non-life-threatening injuries.

The second assault in which police consider Cardinal a suspect occurred at 106A Street and 46 Avenue. Police said a 61-year-old man was attacked and taken to hospital with serious though non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two of the three suspects in the LRT station attack have already been arrest and charged. Cardinal is wanted for aggravated assault, robbery and breaching conditions of his release.

Anyone with information regarding Cardinal’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

