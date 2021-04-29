Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 29 2021 9:52pm 01:28 Edmonton once again increasing safety and security measures on public transit The City of Edmonton is once again upping security at LRT stations and transit centres, after a significant spike in social disorder last month. Sarah Ryan reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7822102/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7822102/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?