Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 29 2021 9:52pm
01:28

Edmonton once again increasing safety and security measures on public transit

The City of Edmonton is once again upping security at LRT stations and transit centres, after a significant spike in social disorder last month. Sarah Ryan reports.

