RCMP charge 2 Ottawa police officers after ‘months-long’ anti-corruption investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP have charged two Ottawa Police Service (OPS) members and two individuals after a “months-long” anti-corruption investigation.

Ottawa Police Const. Haidar El Badry, 29, has been charged with breach of trust by public officer, obstructing justice and causing a person to deal with a forged document, while Const. Mohamed Mohamed, 45, has been charged with obstructing justice.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ashley El Badry has also been charged with forgery and causing a person to deal with a forged document, and Mohamed Salameh, 29, is charged with dealing with a forged document.

The OPS received information regarding potential corruption activities and then asked the RCMP’s anti-corruption unit to conduct a full criminal investigation on the possible breach of trust, according to OPS Chief Peter Sloly.

Story continues below advertisement

Further investigation found evidence of criminal offences linked to the four suspects, a release said.

“There can be no tolerance of criminal behaviour or corrupt practice by members of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS),” Sloly said in a statement.

“Any OPS member who engages in criminal behaviour or corrupt practice will be fully investigated and prosecuted.”

The accused are scheduled for court in early September.

No other information was released as the investigation is ongoing.