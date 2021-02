Closing submissions expected to start in corruption trial of Toronto-area officer

Send this page to someone via email

Closing submissions are expected to begin today in the trial of a Toronto-area constable charged in a corruption investigation.

Richard Senior, a longtime officer with York Regional Police, has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges, including breach of trust and trafficking cocaine and steroids.

He was arrested as part of a broader corruption probe in October 2018 and initially charged with 30 offences, but the remaining 16 charges were withdrawn as the trial began last month.

The Crown alleges, among other things, that Senior filed an intelligence report about his former mistress and falsely claimed the information came from an informant.

Prosecutors also allege the constable planned to rob a fictitious drug warehouse after hearing about it from an undercover officer who was posing as an informant.

They further allege Senior offered to sell the drugs from that warehouse to two men he knew, and sold steroids to another undercover officer; that he stole money he was given to pay informants; and that he inappropriately accessed a police database and disclosed confidential information.